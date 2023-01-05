14 of the strangest innovations from CES 2023

What are some of the strangest innovations at CES 2023?

So, without further ado, here are some of the strangest innovations from this year's CES. Some are making their first appearance, while others are having another go this year.

And if you think that this is all the weird and wonderful stuff to come out of CES, think again. The list is far from exhaustive, and it's also in no particular order.

1. COSMECHIP lets you formulate your skincare at home

COSMECHIP is an interesting innovation. Amorepacific/CES

One of the strangest innovations showcased at this year's CES is COSMECHIP.

An at-home beauty tool, it makes skincare cosmetics on the spot to address a customer's quickly evolving skin issues. Customers can use an "Active-Chip" that contains dry active ingredients to experience new, effective skincare.

Customers can select the ideal chip from a wide range of possibilities for these active compositions to address their specific skin issues. When the chosen chip is inserted in the device, water enters the chip along a path specifically created to give a balanced blending of water and active ingredients to generate the finished skincare product.

2. Cotons Sense 1 keeps owners in the know about their pet's health (apparently)

Coton Sense 1 could be a gamechanger for dog owners. Care Six/CES 2023

The Cotons Sense 1 intelligent dog collar claims to extend the life of our best friend by communicating the precise health status of a dog to its owners and vet. The multi-sensor collar measures and monitors a dog's biosignals.

It then analyses that information using an AI system to detect anomalies and spot the early warning indications of potential disease. Pretty revolutionary if it works.

3. Contact Glove is designed specifically for virtual reality gamers

Contact Glove is an interesting innovation too. Diver-X/CES 2023

Its makers claim that Contact Glove is the world's first haptic virtual reality controller to employ micro coils composed of shape-memory alloys to deliver tactile feedback. In addition to offering a natural sense of touch, the glove's unique haptic module incorporates shape memory alloys to enable the gadget to be kept small enough for use in a glove.

With the help of Contact Glove's features, users may engage in highly immersive gaming experiences and metaverse discussions without holding onto enormous controllers or putting on bulky gloves.

Contact Glove was created especially for VR gamers and could usher in a new level of gaming experience, whether they are ready for it or not.

Though, being able to actually "feel" a sword in your hand might be an exciting development.

4. XHRO helps you monitor your body 24/7

XHRO is another interesting innovation this year. Suntory Global Innovation Center Limited/CES 2023

The world's first and smallest all-in-one, 24-hour, real-time body monitoring device, XHRO, uses cutting-edge AI technology to "unlock the body clock and unveil the aging system."

XHRO claims users can enhance physical and cognitive performance by helping users gain a better comprehension of their biological clock from all the data collected by the gadget, including data on neurological, cardiovascular, and metabolic dynamics. The device is easy to wear and looks like an earbud, but it uses a sensor behind the neck to gather extensive essential information from the entire body.