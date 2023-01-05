Here are 15 exciting upcoming space missions that are worth looking out for in 2023

Several nations are also looking to achieve new milestones in what is likely to be another exciting year for spaceflight. Here are just a few missions that are worth looking out for in 2023.

1. Starship orbital maiden flight

The date for the first orbital launch of Starship has been predicted and pushed back on more than one occasion by both SpaceX CEO Elon Musk and President Gwynne Shotwell.

SpaceX, understandably, won't want to rush the first launch of its incredibly complex, fully reusable machine — it will, after all, be the world's most powerful rocket once operational.

Starship at SpaceX's Starbase facility. SpaceX

Still, we may not be too far from the orbital launch of Starship, as Musk said it was about two static fire tests from launch two static fire tests ago. We don't yet have a concrete date for the launch of Starship, but it was previously expected to launch at the tail-end of 2022, meaning it may be closer than we think.

2. SpaceX's Crew-6 mission

SpaceX is preparing for its sixth operational crew launch to the International Space Station (ISS) in February. The mission will launch from LC-39A at Kennedy Space Center in mid-February.

The crew will include NASA astronauts Stephen Bowen and Warren Hoburg, as well as Russian cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev and Sultan Al Neyadi of the United Arab Emirates. They will stay aboard the ISS for 180 days.

3. Boeing's first crewed Starliner capsule flight

Boeing is looking to finally launch a crew to the ISS with its CST-100 Starliner spacecraft. Last May, the crew capsule flew to — and docked with — the International Space Station (ISS) for the first time.

The Starliner capsule on a United Launch Alliance Atlas V. NASA

In April, it will lift two astronauts, commander Barry 'Butch' Wilmore and pilot Suni Williams aboard a Starliner sitting atop a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

4. ESA's Jupiter JUICE mission

The European Space Agency (ESA) is aiming to launch its JUpiter ICy moons Explorer (JUICE) mission in April. The mission will launch on one of the last Ariane 5 rocket launches from Kourou in French Guiana.

The mission will orbit and explore Jupiter and its icy moons Europa, Callisto, and Ganymede. To get there, it will first have to travel through deep space for seven years and perform gravity-assist maneuvers around Earth and Venus.