China begins single-capacity 16 MW turbine-powered wind farm construction

"Currently, wind turbines with a single capacity of less than 10 MW are usually used in the country's offshore wind farms," said Gong Kuangmin, deputy general manager of the Zhangpu Haixia Co., LTD.

"The larger the capacity of a turbine, the higher the power generation efficiency and the lower cost in development and operation will be," added Kuangmin, from the company affiliated with China Three Gorges Corporation (CTG), a state-owned power company.

The new wind farm

The new wind farm, which will have a total installed capacity of 400 MW and be situated 32.8 kilometers off the shore of Zhangpu County in Fujian Province, is anticipated to begin supplying power to the grid around the end of August.

The CTG and Goldwind Science and Technology Co. are working together to create the wind farm. This inches the country moving closer to its goal of becoming a global leader in the renewable energy sector, claimed the CGTN report.

This new wind farm is anticipated to provide more than 1.6 billion kilowatts of power annually, saving 500,000 tonnes of regular coal and lowering carbon dioxide emissions by 1.36 million tonnes.

CTG also intends to combine the development of photovoltaics, offshore hydrogen generation, and marine ranching with the wind farm.

China's increasing wind power

In November 2022, the 16-megawatt offshore wind turbine that CTG and Goldwind Science and Technology Co. designed rolled off the assembly line.