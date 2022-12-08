Chinese companies claim they have built the world's biggest 16 MW wind turbine

The turbine, jointly created by CRG and Xinjiang Goldwind Sci & Tech Co., Ltd., represents an innovation in producing high-quality wind turbines. The project is a collaboration between China Three Gorges (CTG) and Goldwind, and the partners stated this demonstrated that China is now "leading, not following" in the global wind sector.

CTG and Goldwind believe the 16MW unit is the highest-rated generator ever built. Its enormous rotor diameter provides a 50,000-meter swept area that can generate enough electricity to power 36,000 households annually, CTG claim.

The new turbine can power tens of thousands of homes. Goldwind

In addition to meeting the yearly energy needs of 36,000 three-person households, it can save 22,000 tonnes of standard coal and 54,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide, with its estimated average annual power output of over 66 million kWh.

The new turbine is a monster, and could put China in the lead with wind turbine development

The new enormous turbine comes as a bit of a surprise as it was unveiled fairly shortly after the same partners unveiled a 13.6MW turbine. That and the new turbine now put Goldwind at the forefront of a group of Chinese OEMs currently matching and surpassing the scale of models planned by western competitors Vestas, Siemens Gamesa, and GE.

Lei Mingshan, chairman of CTG, said that "the successful roll-out of the 16MW unit marks that my country's wind power equipment industry has achieved a historic leap from 'following' to 'running alongside' and then to 'leading,' creating the latest benchmark for the development of global offshore wind power equipment.”

The CTG leader claimed that its model was created following calls made by Chinese authorities for the independent development of cutting-edge technology that meets international standards in crucial industries.