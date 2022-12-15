A 17-year-old’s new synchronous reluctance motor outperforms traditional designs

It’s not so much that his invention revolutionized the electric vehicle industry — magnet-free motors already existed before Sansone's invention — but more that his creativity at such a young age serves as an inspiration to engineers the world over.

New synchronous motor design provides 39 percent more torque

Sansone's project could still be applied practically in the world of electric motors. The young engineer specifically developed a synchronous reluctance motor that outperformed traditional motors by providing an additional 39 percent of torque.

Synchronous reluctance motors are typically used for pumps and fans and aren’t utilized in electric vehicles. Sansone’s new model, however, improves the torque and doesn’t require magnets, which are built using costly and often unethically sourced rare-earth metals. The use of these materials also means the global EV industry is massively reliant on China, which is the world's largest exporter of rare-earth metals.

The high-schooler initially set out to improve on existing models of the synchronous reluctance motor, as it doesn't require rare-earth metals. These types of metals are widely used in the electric vehicle industry and they are often sourced unethically and pose a danger to the environment.