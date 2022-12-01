16 historical Roman inventions that helped shape the modern world

Apart from the more obvious things, like Roman law and the spread of Christianity, 16 ancient Roman inventions still impact today.

1. Roman numerals are still used today

Roman numerals are still a common sight today. Malekas85/iStock

Roman numerals originated in ancient Rome but survived for some uses after the end of the Roman Empire. Seven fundamental symbols from the Latin alphabet are used in the number system: I, V, X, L, C, D, and M, representing 1, 5, 10, 50, 100, 500, and 1000 respectively.

Between 900 and 800 B.C., the symbols' earliest applications started to appear. The need for a universal counting system, crucial to trade and communication, gave rise to these now-immortal numerals.

Some practical examples can be seen at the entrances to the Roman Colosseum (more accurately, the Flavian Amphitheater), with one entrance, for example, labeled with the Roman numerals – XXXVIII – XLII (indicating seating areas 39, or 10+10+10+5+1+1+1+1 to 42 (50-10+1+1).

Starting in the 14th century, Roman numerals began to be replaced in the West by Arabic numerals, which benefitted from the zero, making them much more helpful for arithmetic and counting. Still, Roman numerals are seen today — most often on clock faces or representing years in architecture, pagination for books, dating of films, etc.

2. The newspaper is, sort of, a Roman invention

A possible Acta from the 5th century commissioned by Roman Consul Decius Marius Venantius Basilius in the Colosseum in Rome. Wknight94/Wikimedia Commons

While Romans cannot be credited with creating a modern system of daily paper newspapers, they did have something similar. They often inscribed news of current affairs on papyri or wax slabs, which were placed in public spaces.

This publication was called Acta Diurna or 'daily acts' and originated as early as 131 B.C.

This Roman invention had much the same purpose as modern newspapers, giving Roman citizens information about military victories, births and deaths, and even human interest stories.

The Acta were occasionally copied by scribes and given to regional rulers for information. Each would be taken down from public spaces after a few days and archived for future reference.

Later, emperors used the acts to advertise court activities and royal or senate decrees. Unfortunately, there are no surviving fully intact copies today.

3. You can thank the Romans for formalized sanitation

Romans were very knowledgeable when it came to civil engineering. But their talent wasn't limited to building large structures like the Colesseum or roadways. While it may seem less visually impressive, their engineering excellence is highlighted by their sewage and sanitary plumbing systems.

These consisted of a mixture of masonry, early concrete, and in some circumstances, lead piping.

The drainage pipes were connected and flushed regularly, with the water running off streams. Romans also used covered gutter systems and public bathrooms, ensuring the streets were clear of human waste. This improved the aesthetics of large population centers and drastically improved public health.

With the fall of the Western Roman Empire, the ability to build and maintain these structures was rapidly lost, with many post-Roman nations in Europe regressing hundreds of years in terms of sanitation. They would only develop similar systems over a thousand years later.

Some systems, like the Cloaca Maxima in Rome, would continue to be used up to the modern day.

4. The Romans loved their arches

The Romans invested heavily in arches for many things. BasieB/iStock

While Romans weren’t the ones who invented the arch, they did develop the architectural arch to allow them to build bridges, large buildings, and better aqueducts.

The arch directs pressure downwards and outwards, creating a solid passage underneath it that can support heavy structures. This is called compressive stress because the shape of the arch compresses the pressure of the weight. The arch allowed ancient builders to make larger, more complex buildings that could hold more space and people.