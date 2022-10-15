2022 will see 5.3 billion phones discarded, experts warn

"People tend not to realize that all these seemingly insignificant items have a lot of value and together at a global level represent massive volumes," WEEE director general Pascal Leroy told the BBC.

The organization further estimates that there are 16 billion mobile phones worldwide - almost a third of which are no longer in use.

These phones, along with electrical and electronic waste from other sources, will grow to 74 million tonnes a year by 2030, estimates the WEEE.

"These devices offer many important resources that can be used in the production of new electronic devices or other equipment, such as wind turbines, electric car batteries or solar panels - all crucial for the green, digital transition to low-carbon societies,” Magdalena Charytanowicz, of the WEEE, told BBC.

E-waste is a significant problem. Lya_Cattel/iStock

What can be done to curb the problem of e-waste? Leroy has some suggestions.

"Providing collection boxes in supermarkets, pick-up of small broken appliances upon delivery of new ones and offering PO [post-office] boxes to return small e-waste are just some of the initiatives introduced to encourage the return of these items," he said.

Brave solutions for a serious problem

But we can take it one step further and simply not throw so much electronics away. To do that, we need to repair them.

This approach might seem unconventional. After all, who doesn’t want to trade in their old phone for that shiny new iPhone? However, behaving this way will soon leave our planet in despair.