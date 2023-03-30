By 2026, Europe will have an EV charging station every 37 miles

The deal will also service trucks that will have special stations at 77-mile (120-kilometer) intervals. Half of these targets are expected to be reached by 2028. Furthermore, by 2031, hydrogen refueling stations will also be available.

"The agreement will send a clear signal to citizens and other stakeholders that user-friendly recharging infrastructure and refueling stations for alternative fuels, such as hydrogen, will be installed throughout the EU," Andreas Carlson, the Swedish minister for infrastructure and housing, said in a European Union (EU) statement.

This same week saw the introduction of a landmark agreement to make sure all new cars sold in the EU are emissions-free by 2035.

According to the European Commission, passenger vehicles and vans contribute around 12 percent and 2.5 percent, respectively, of all CO2 emissions in the EU. CO2 is the primary greenhouse gas.

The UN issued a warning earlier this month that the goal of limiting the increase in global temperatures to 1.5C was likely to be missed if more measures were not taken. It was this deciding factor that led to the new quotas.