By 2026, Europe will have an EV charging station every 37 miles
On Monday, the European Parliament and member states came to an agreement that will see European nations roll out electric and hydrogen charging points across the region over the next couple of years.
The end result will be an EV charging station every 37 miles (60 kilometers), according to a report by Bloomberg published on Tuesday.
The deal will also service trucks that will have special stations at 77-mile (120-kilometer) intervals. Half of these targets are expected to be reached by 2028. Furthermore, by 2031, hydrogen refueling stations will also be available.
"The agreement will send a clear signal to citizens and other stakeholders that user-friendly recharging infrastructure and refueling stations for alternative fuels, such as hydrogen, will be installed throughout the EU," Andreas Carlson, the Swedish minister for infrastructure and housing, said in a European Union (EU) statement.
This same week saw the introduction of a landmark agreement to make sure all new cars sold in the EU are emissions-free by 2035.
According to the European Commission, passenger vehicles and vans contribute around 12 percent and 2.5 percent, respectively, of all CO2 emissions in the EU. CO2 is the primary greenhouse gas.
The UN issued a warning earlier this month that the goal of limiting the increase in global temperatures to 1.5C was likely to be missed if more measures were not taken. It was this deciding factor that led to the new quotas.
With the new regulations, all new automobiles sold in the EU must emit no CO2 by 2035, and their CO2 emissions must be 55 percent lower than in 2021 by 2030.
Tackling a lack of infrastructure
In addition, the new charging station deal hopes to tackle the lack of charging infrastructure that is seen as one of the main drivers holding back the EV transition.
The new rules will “ensure that driving and charging a new generation car is as simple and convenient as one that depends on petrol,” said Ismail Ertug, the lawmaker in charge of the new landmark deal. “We have to decarbonize the transport sector, which is still responsible for a huge bulk of emissions.”
The EU also has ambitious plans to ensure 90 percent of heavy-duty vehicles have zero emissions by 2040, according to Bloomberg.