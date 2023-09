The Department of Energy's Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy (ARPA-E) has announced $20 million in funding to develop and research viable technological solutions for hydrogen extraction from Earth.

For decades, humanity has mostly relied on natural gas, such as methane, to heat our homes and buildings and power power plants.

Of late, hydrogen is considered an alternative sustainable energy source.

Funding to extract subsurface hydrogen deposits

This funding announcement comes as recent studies have shown the presence of naturally occurring subsurface hydrogen reserves known as geological hydrogen.

ARPA-E is searching for technical solutions that might potentially promote subsurface hydrogen production at the "lowest cost and environmental impact."