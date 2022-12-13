‘Wind Challenger’: World’s first partially wind-powered bulk carrier ship

"Wind Challenger is the project [that] converts wind energy directly to a vessel propulsion force through an extensive use of the latest technologies," Ms. Fumie Matsumoto, media relations officer at MOL, told IE on Thursday.

"It is respected for revolutionary technology contributing to reduce GHG emissions and realize a low-carbon and decarbonized society," she added.

Shofu Maru, the first coal carrier to use the 'Wind Challenger' sailing on its maiden journey. MOL

The ship's special hard sail will cut greenhouse gas emissions by about five percent.

It is the first coal carrier to use the 'Wind Challenger' component of the hard sail wind power propulsion system, according to the company.

Greener sails

Shofu Maru, hailed as the "first of its kind," heralds the return of wind energy as a practical source of energy and ushers in a new era in contemporary transportation.

It features an extendable fiberglass sail that can be stretched to a height of 55 meters and can carry 80,000 tonnes of coal.

Based on preliminary studies, the company anticipated using five percent less fuel when traveling between Australia and Japan. It was a victory when it reached Newcastle on October 24, 2022.

According to MOL, such a vessel generally requires 500,000 Liters (L) of fuel for a trip of that duration, so the reduction was equivalent to 25,000L.

"Wind Challenger" 2.0 is coming soon. MOL

'Wind Challenger' - 2.0

Following the first success, MOL plans to outfit a second bulk carrier with the "Wind Challenger"; this vessel is expected to be delivered in 2024.