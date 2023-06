NATO members are preparing for a large-scale aerial deployment drill over German airspace later this month. The combined military exercise will be conducted between the 12th and 23rd of June 2023 and will see around 10,000 participants and 250 aircraft deployed in force from 25 separate nations. Called Air Defender 23, the drill is intended as a show of force and solidarity to simulate what would happen if one NATO member were ever attacked.

The US dispatches approximately 2,000 personnel from the Air National Guard and around 100 aircraft to engage in the training exercises scheduled from June 12-23. Germany's air command has designated three air exercise zones for daily use lasting two to four hours. However, to ensure safety, civilian airlines will be prohibited from using the airspace during these periods, potentially causing disruptions to passenger flights across Europe.