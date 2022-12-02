34 Industrial Revolution inventions that changed the world forever

The inventions include changes in the textile industry, the iron industry, and consumer goods made during the later part of the Industrial Revolution. They are in no particular order.

1. The flying shuttle made weaving made easy

Flying Shuttle Loom, Weaver's Cottage Museum. Betty Longbottom/Wikimedia Commons

This great example was widely used throughout Lancashire after 1760 and was one of the critical developments of the period. It was patented in 1733 by John Kay, and it allowed one weaver to weave fabrics of any width more quickly than two could before.

Before this invention, a weaver was required on each side of a broad-cloth loom. Now, one weaver alone could do the job of two. Several subsequent improvements were made to it over the years, with an important one in 1747.

Its impact was incredibly significant, effectively allowing the production of textiles to increase beyond the capacity of the rest of the industry. It arguably prompted further industrialization throughout the textile and other industries to keep up.

2. The spinning jenny increased wool mills' productivity

Model Spinning Jenny, Museum of Early Industrialisation, Wuppertal, Germany. Markus Schweiß/Wikimedia Commons

The spinning jenny was another example of the great invention of the Industrial Revolution. It was developed by James Hargreaves, who patented his idea in 1764.

The spinning jenny was groundbreaking during its time and would help change the textile industry - and the way many people worked - forever. The machine allowed a single operator to spin thread onto eight spindles at once by turning a single wheel. Later improvements increased this to eighty.

This vastly increased mill productivity and, along with the flying shuttle, helped force further industrialization of the textile industry in the United Kingdom.

It allowed for a massive reduction in the work needed to produce a piece of cloth, greatly increased the demand for cotton, wool, and other materials that could be woven into clothing, and lowered the price of cloth.

Hargreaves and jenny have also been credited as the main driver for developing a modern factory system. By his death in 1778, there were around 20,000 spinning Jennys across the UK.

3. The Watt steam engine changed the world

When James Watt created a much more efficient steam engine in 1769, his invention changed the world. His innovation blew the older, less efficient models out of the water, like the Newcomen engine.

James' innovation of adding a separate condenser significantly improved steam engine efficiency, especially latent heat losses. His new engine would be very popular and installed in mines and factories worldwide.

It was, hands down, one of the greatest inventions of the Industrial Revolution.

His version also integrated a crankshaft and gears, and it became the prototype for all modern steam engines. It would eventually lead to incredible improvements in almost all industries, including the textile and transportation industries, across the world.

Steam engines would also lead to the development of locomotives and massive leaps forward in ship propulsion.

4. The cotton gin: the engine that made cotton production boom

Cotton Gin at Eli Whitney Museum. Brighterorange/Wikimedia Commons

Eli Whitney is another name synonymous with inventions of the Industrial Revolution. He invented the cotton engine, or gin for short, in 1794.

Before its introduction into the textile industry, cotton seeds needed to be removed from fibers by hand; this process was laborious and time-consuming. This machine vastly improved the profitability of cotton for farmers.

The Cotton Gin enabled many more farmers to consider growing cotton as their main crop. This was especially significant for farmers and slave plantation owners in the Americas.

With the seeds and fibers separated more efficiently, it became much cheaper for farmers to grow cotton for goods like linen. They could also simultaneously separate seeds for crop growth or cottonseed oil production.

5. Telegraph communications were a pillar of the Industrial Revolution

Hasler Electrical Telegraph. Hp.Baumeler/Wikimedia Commons

The telegraph was another of the greatest inventions of the Industrial Revolution. The first two practical electric telegraphs appeared at almost the same time. In 1837, two British inventors obtained a patent for a telegraph system that employed six wires and actuated five needle pointers attached to five galvanoscopes at the receiver. If currents were sent through the proper wires, the needles could be made to point to specific letters and numbers on their mounting plate.

That same year, American inventor Samuel Morse was granted a patent for the "American Recording Electro-Magnetic Telegraph", which used the now familiar system of dots and dashes.

This technology changed communication forever. It made very rapid communication possible across the country and eventually across the globe. This enabled people to stay in contact, allowed safer traffic control on railways, and become more aware of broader geopolitical events. In only a few years, the electrical telegraph became the de facto means of communication for businesses and private citizens long distance.

6. Portland cement and the reinvention of concrete was another major milestone

Interior of the Thames Foot Tunnel, mid-19th century. Nichtbesserwisser/Wikimedia Commons

Joseph Aspdin was a bricklayer turned builder who, in 1824, devised and patented a chemical process for making Portland Cement. This one invention from the Industrial Revolution has been one of the most important for the construction industry.

His process involved sintering a mixture of clay and limestone to around 2,552 degrees Fahrenheit (1,400 degrees Celsius). This was then ground into a fine powder. When mixed with water, the anhydrous calcium silicates in the portland cement react chemically and harden into a very strong substance. Portland cement is mixed with sand and gravel to make concrete.

Years later, civil engineer Isambard Kingdom Brunel would use Portland Cement to help construct the Thames Tunnel. It was also used on a large scale in constructing the London sewage system and many other construction projects worldwide to this day.

It was also one of the greatest inventions of the Industrial Revolution.

7. John McAdam's roads were a vast improvement

Example of Macadam Road in around 1850. Sutter County Library/Wikimedia Commons

Before the Industrial Revolution, the quality of Britain's roads was less than great. Many British roads were poorly maintained and of poor quality. During the 1700s, turnpike trusts were set up to charge tolls and use the money to improve maintenance and the quality of the country's transport system.

By 1750 almost every main road in England and Wales was the responsibility of a turnpike trust.

John McAdam would eventually develop a new road-building technique that would revolutionize road construction forever. His 'macadamized' roads used crushed stone in shallow, convex layers, a binding layer of stone dust, and a cement or bituminous binder. This method greatly simplified the process of road building and soon became standard.

8. The Bessemer process was vital for modern steel

Bessemer converter at former ironworks, Hogbo, Sweden. Calle Eklund/V-wolf/Wikimedia Commons

The Bessemer process was the world's first inexpensive process for the mass production of steel from molten pig iron. This would also prove to be one of the greatest inventions of the Industrial Revolution.

It is noted for removing impurities from the iron via oxidation as air is blown through the molten metal. Oxidation also helps raise the temperature of the iron mass to keep it molten for longer. The process is named after its inventor Henry Bessemer who patented the technique in 1856.

The ability to mass-produce high-quality steel and iron allowed a literal boom in using them in many other aspects of the revolution. Iron and steel suddenly became essential materials used to make almost everything from appliances to tools, machines, ships, buildings, and infrastructure.