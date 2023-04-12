A 'near-zero' emission gas power plant to be built in Texas

As countries look to reduce their carbon footprint, a lot of work is being put into developing and building the next generation of power generation tools that can tap into wind, solar, or tidal energies. While these are note-worthy efforts, addressing the current energy demand with available sources of power is also necessary, and companies like NET Power are working to reduce emissions from these processes.

How does a near-zero emission plant work?

Headquartered in Durham, North Carolina, NET Power invents and develops clean power generation technologies and licenses them. The "near-zero" emission gas-powered plant is also among its patented technology for clean power generation.

The plant burns natural gas with oxygen to drive a turbine, much like a regular gas plant. However, the combustion of natural gas occurs in a 'supercritical CO2 cycle' following a carbon capture system deployed to trap carbon dioxide from being released into the atmosphere.

The captured carbon is then taken to an underground sequestration facility, making it a "near-zero" emissions gas plant. NET Power has already developed a proof of concept for the plant at its demonstration facility in La Porte, Texas.