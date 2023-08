The moon after being the most obvious destination for space exploration will now be a repository of human creativity. A project called the Lunar Codex is sending thousands of artworks, poems, films, songs, and other expressions of culture to the lunar surface, where they will be preserved for future generations.

The Lunar Codex is a global initiative led by Samuel Peralta, a Canadian physicist and art collector. He says the project is a way of celebrating the diversity and resilience of humanity in the face of challenges such as war, pandemics, and economic crises.

As The Guardian reported on Tuesday, the project has collected works from 30,000 artists, writers, filmmakers, and musicians from 157 countries. The works range from a Lego portrait to a collection of soil prints from Ukraine to a poetry anthology from every continent. The works are being digitized and stored on memory cards or laser-etched on NanoFiche, a modern version of microfiche.