300,000-year-old deadly weapon reveals surprising human advancement

A 300,000-year-old hunting weapon found in Schöningen, Germany, has unveiled new insights into early human capabilities as woodworking experts, according to a recent study published in PLoS ONE on July 19.

The new state-of-the-art analysis of a double-pointed wooden throwing stick revealed that it was meticulously scraped, seasoned, and sanded before being employed in animal hunting.

These findings challenge previous notions, highlighting that early humans' woodworking techniques were far more advanced and sophisticated than previously believed.

Ancient woodworking techniques

"Discoveries of wooden tools have revolutionized our understanding of early human behaviors," expressed lead author Dr. Annemieke Milks, from the University of Reading's Department of Archaeology, in a press release.