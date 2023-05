Researchers from the University of California San Diego have just published findings on developing a new wearable technology that can provide continuous 3D deep-tissue monitoring of humans. The new wearable uses ultrasound to constantly monitor for health problems like tissue stiffness, cancer, and sports injuries, among other ailments.

The wearable technology is stretchable and offers unprecedented non-invasive, three-dimensional imaging of tissues as deep as 1.6 inches (four centimeters) below the surface of human skin at a spatial resolution of 0.02 inches (0.5 millimeters).

“We invented a wearable device that can frequently evaluate the stiffness of human tissue,” said Hongjie Hu, a postdoctoral researcher in the Xu group and study coauthor. “In particular, we integrated an array of ultrasound elements into a soft elastomer matrix and used wavy serpentine stretchable electrodes to connect these elements, enabling the device to conform to human skin for serial assessment of tissue stiffness," Hu added.