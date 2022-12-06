Researchers 3D-print low-cost and durable violins for music students

As stated in the release, today in Nashville, Mary-Elizabeth Brown, director of the AVIVA Young Artists Program discussed the steps taken and the lessons learned in her presentation, "Old meets new: 3D printing and the art of violin-making."

"The team's inspiration roots in multiple places," said Brown. "Our goals were to explore the new sound world created by using new materials, to leverage the new technology being used in other disciplines, and to make music education sustainable and accessible through the printing of more durable instruments."

How was it produced?

The violin was built in two pieces using 3D printing. The neck and fingerboard are printed in smooth ABS plastic to provide a comfortable grip for the musicians, while the violin's body is comprised of a plastic polymer substance, much like a typical acoustic violin, and engineered to generate a resonant tone. The outcome is a violin that sounds darker and mellower than traditionally built violins.

"The next step is to explore design modifications as well as efforts to lower the costs of production while making such instruments more widely available, especially in the realm of education," said Brown.