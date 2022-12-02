Patients will have personalized 3D-printed finger joints developed by AI

Hand xrays showing advanced rheumatoid arthritis. WILLSIE/iStock

How was the process?

Fraunhofer's Institution for Additive Manufacturing (IAPT), Institute for Ceramic Technologies and Systems (IKTS), Institute for Toxicology and Experimental Medicine (ITEM), Institute for Mechanics of Materials (IWM), and the Fraunhofer Institute for Digital Medicine (MEVIS) collaborated and came up with the FingerKit project which enables, for the first time, a continuous automatable process chain in the creation of patient-specific implants from design through certification-compliant testing.

As part of the project, Fraunhofer MEVIS and the IWM are initially developing a model based on a 3D image of the damaged joint that can be created from 2D X-ray data. In the future, this will eliminate the cost-intensive and stressful diagnostic procedure of CT scans.

The models developed will then be used at the IWM to simulate the biomechanical requirements of the individually adapted implants. On the basis of this work, the IAPT first creates an initial design of the implant and then trains an algorithm to automatically generate individual implant designs from the available simulation data.

The IKTS develops appropriate oxide or nitride ceramic materials to achieve increased biocompatibility and osseointegration and, consequently, an improved adaptation of the implant to the original joint properties, while the IAPT focuses on the process development of binder-based manufacturing technologies for titanium model materials. Along with the IWM and IKTS, the ITEM is in charge of continuing to validate implant qualities and is creating new in-vivo models for these components and specifications.