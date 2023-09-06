New 3D-printed 'living material' could purify water

Removing pollutants from water is a crucial and arduous process to ensure that it is free from harmful contaminants.

In recent years, several approaches and technologies for water pollution remediation have been developed and employed, including filtration, nano-materials, and chemical treatment, to mention a few.

Now, researchers at the University of California, San Diego, have developed a new environmentally friendly method for removing chemical contaminants from water bodies.

They have created a new 3D-printed substance dubbed "engineered living material."

The novel decontaminating material

The novel material is made up of a seaweed-based polymer combined with genetically engineered bacteria.

“What’s innovative is the pairing of a polymer material with a biological system to create a living material that can function and respond to stimuli in ways that regular synthetic materials cannot,” said Jon Pokorski, a professor of nanoengineering at the university who co-led the research, in an official release.