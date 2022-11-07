This company built a 3D-printed net zero house to decrease carbon dioxide

"We are excited to be the first company in the world to complete what we believe to be the sustainable housing standard of the future," said Mighty Buildings CEO Slava Solonitsyn, as per Dezeen.

"As a result, housing developers will no longer have to choose between profitability, quality, design, and protecting the planet," he also explained.

3D printing technology, advanced materials, and robotic automation make sustainable homes a reality for all. Mighty Buildings

30% less weight and less carbon dioxide

As reported, the exterior composite wall panels were 3D printed in Oakland, and the patented material, a.k.a Light Stone, is a concrete substitute with four times the tensile and flexural strength, 30 percent less weight, and less carbon dioxide, according to Mighty Buildings.

The plumbing and mechanical core module and light-gauge steel roof cassettes for the home were both prefabricated off-site as well, making it possible to assemble the building's components on the concrete slab foundation in under a day.

3 ways to reach net-zero

A utility core with a kitchen, baths, built-in cabinets, and mechanical equipment divides the private bedrooms from the living and eating space, which is visible to the general public.

As Mighty Blues claims, the company created this net zero feature in three ways: Efficient materials, integrated technologies, and additional components.

Light Stone, in the opinion of Mighty Buildings, has the qualities of stone with greater thermal performance, and the interiors of the panel are insulated to lower the home's energy consumption.