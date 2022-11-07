This company built a 3D-printed net zero house to decrease carbon dioxide
Southern California met its first-in-the-world 3D-printed zero net home thanks to Mighty Buildings. As part of a 40-unit community in Desert Hot Springs, these 3D-printed houses also draw attention to environmental and economic strategies.
As mentioned in the Dezeen, the 1,171 square foot (159 square meters) house was finished by the Oakland-based technology corporation in September 2022. The Quatro, a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home built by Ehrlich Yanai Rhee Chaney Architects (EYRC), is said to use a flexible, panelized kit of parts from Mighty Buildings to produce as much energy as it uses.
"We are excited to be the first company in the world to complete what we believe to be the sustainable housing standard of the future," said Mighty Buildings CEO Slava Solonitsyn, as per Dezeen.
"As a result, housing developers will no longer have to choose between profitability, quality, design, and protecting the planet," he also explained.
30% less weight and less carbon dioxide
As reported, the exterior composite wall panels were 3D printed in Oakland, and the patented material, a.k.a Light Stone, is a concrete substitute with four times the tensile and flexural strength, 30 percent less weight, and less carbon dioxide, according to Mighty Buildings.
The plumbing and mechanical core module and light-gauge steel roof cassettes for the home were both prefabricated off-site as well, making it possible to assemble the building's components on the concrete slab foundation in under a day.
3 ways to reach net-zero
A utility core with a kitchen, baths, built-in cabinets, and mechanical equipment divides the private bedrooms from the living and eating space, which is visible to the general public.
As Mighty Blues claims, the company created this net zero feature in three ways: Efficient materials, integrated technologies, and additional components.
Light Stone, in the opinion of Mighty Buildings, has the qualities of stone with greater thermal performance, and the interiors of the panel are insulated to lower the home's energy consumption.
More about Mighty Buildings
Mighty Building's motto is "combining 3D printing, robotics, and material science." As the company claims, they develop innovative technology to address both the housing and climate crises.
Mighty Buildings' unique 3D printing technology has revolutionized the construction of environmentally friendly homes. They have slavishly refined their zero-waste production, kit system design, and a special concrete-free recipe for the past five years in order to build design-forward homes while lowering time, costs, and emissions.
"We face two global crises in housing and climate change. Prices are rising faster than inflation, population growth is outpacing construction, and supply cannot keep up. We need more homes fast, but with traditional home construction producing 27 percent of carbon emissions, ending the cycle will require a paradigm shift — one that puts people and the planet first," says Mighty Buildings.
