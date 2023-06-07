Novel 3D-printed wound dressing could enhance healing of burn patients

There has been significant medical progress in the treatment of skin wounds in recent years, ranging from electrical healing treatments to smart bandages.

However, no specific medical remedy has been developed to treat severe burn wounds. Patients who suffer from severe burns frequently require dressing changes, which can be painful.

To bring some relief, researchers at the University of Waterloo have come up with a unique wound dressing material to treat skin burns.

What distinguishes it from the rest is that it can be 3D-printed to create customized dressings based on the location of the burn and even to cover the uneven parts of the face, like the nose.