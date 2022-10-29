New Lego-like method for 3D printing coral reefs could save natural habitats

The researchers have created a new 3D printing technique for coral reefs modeled on the nature of real corals called Innovareef. Innovareef corals are coated with calcium and phosphate nutrients that corals need to thrive and consist of flat surfaces that can accommodate the settlement of planula.

3D printed coral reefs Chulalongkorn

The reefs’ holes and cavities serve as habitats and hiding places for fish, benthic animals, and marine invertebrates. The artificial reefs also make use of hydrodynamics technology to enhance their resistance to tidal forces and ensure that they stay in place.

Finally, the pH (level of acidity) of the selected type of cement used for the reefs is close to that of seawater, and the design concept is that of Lego, easily assembled and disassembled blocks that are easy to transport and install.

The end result is artificial reefs that are very efficient and reliable.

“The Innovareef is not too large. It’s light-weighted and can be carried by anyone thus saving transportation costs. You can simply put it at any desired location in the sea and then dive down to put all the units together to complete the Innovareef,” said Nantarika.

“Not even five minutes afterward, fish and several marine creatures start to come in to survey and make it their new habitat, leading to biodiversity around the Innovareef. More importantly, the post-installation data indicates that the settlement and growth rates of planula on the Innovareef are better than those on other artificial reefs.”