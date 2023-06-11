3D printing, drones and robots to tackle construction labor shortages

Canadian construction companies claim digital technology is the key to dealing with an overwhelming shortage of skilled labor faced by nine out of 10 of these firms.

This is according to a survey of 275 construction companies released Tuesday by KPMG Canada and reported on by the Globe and Mail.

“We’re hearing across the industry that there are shortages of people,” told the news outlet Tom Rothfischer, the national industry leader for KPMG in Canada’s building, construction, and real estate practice.

“Technology is not something that they historically had a lot of time for in my experience and to see this recalibration was a real eye-opener for us, and it’s a welcome eye opener.”