ENGINEERING JOBS

3D printing, drones and robots to tackle construction labor shortages

Nine of 10 construction firms suffer from shortage of skilled labor.
Loukia Papadopoulos
| Jun 11, 2023 07:47 AM EST
Created: Jun 11, 2023 07:47 AM EST
innovation
An illustration of a robot on a constcrution site..jpg
An illustration of a robot on a construction site.

Julia Garan/iStock 

Canadian construction companies claim digital technology is the key to dealing with an overwhelming shortage of skilled labor faced by nine out of 10 of these firms.

This is according to a survey of 275 construction companies released Tuesday by KPMG Canada and reported on by the Globe and Mail.

“We’re hearing across the industry that there are shortages of people,” told the news outlet Tom Rothfischer, the national industry leader for KPMG in Canada’s building, construction, and real estate practice.

“Technology is not something that they historically had a lot of time for in my experience and to see this recalibration was a real eye-opener for us, and it’s a welcome eye opener.”

Related

The survey revealed Canada’s construction industry has been slow to adopt new digital technologies compared to other countries.

This is to their detriment as the use of digital tools such as robots and drones can help companies save time and money, reduce waste and improve worker safety.

But the Canadian construction industry is quickly catching on to these benefits. The survey reported that 46 percent of companies said they plan to spend more than 11 percent of their corporate operating budget on tech and digital transformation.

Mary Van Buren, president of the Canadian Construction Association (CAA), told the Globe and Mail that the high cost of implementing new technologies has thus far been an issue.

“Margins are slim in construction, especially for the small– and medium-sized contractors, making it increasingly difficult for them to adopt these types of innovations in their business operations,” Van Buren said in a press release reported by the Globe and Mail.

“This is why CCA continues to work with federal departments in an effort to modernize procurement processes that encourage innovation by supporting shared risk.”

3D printing, drones and robots

Jordan Thomson, senior manager of infrastructure advisory at KPMG in Canada, outlines the many technologies used in the industry such as 3D printing, drone-based surveying, and robot mobile dogs such as Boston Dynamics’ Spot. The last of these, he said, is extremely practical.

“They’re using it to free up a field engineer to do more value-add kind of activity,” explained Thomson. “It’s a very simple thing. It’s not expensive and reduces fatigue.”

However, the expert also emphasized that these machines would not take over human jobs en masse anytime soon.

“I don’t think it’s a question of replacing people. I think it’s a question of empowering people that we have and doing more with less,” told the Globe and Mail Thomson.

“There’s so much work out there that a project cannot be done because there’s just not enough people to do it.”

Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.
Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.
message circleSHOW COMMENT (1)chevron
For You
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/06/02/image/jpeg/ZHw8U9RsUyely1VrLXkKqaqhwVnl8of2134ENsJ4.jpg
AI-driven US military drone 'kills' its human to finish mission
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/08/16/image/jpeg/BCFLf1XDS4zvfH8XmNyXKvYXJkuSbNluD5SRVNNA.jpg
Dark Futures: Could World War III Still Happen?
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/05/31/image/jpeg/RzKTp8JUIcKVZvxx3FAUOLHsQTyEpV3ty5ikDlJW.jpg
AI could lead to extinction: Another AI 'godfather' rings alarm bells
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/06/07/image/jpeg/RyBgi8SKSCLUUyCeu3FmgbS41jydUPjNrNLskb3d.jpg
Aliens on Earth: Former intelligence official reveals US government possesses 'intact' spaceships
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/11/11/image/jpeg/p4di4qigNr87mUFFCx2oMalauVBGVf2QGHS9oGru.jpg
Explainer: Cancer survival rates are higher than ever before. Here’s why
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/11/13/image/png/HcdD0hR9sLnYieeNGvtKtW3gkfdOCKVnDCexNVjS.png
Our search for life on Europa may require these ultrathin solar cells - here's why
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/05/31/image/jpeg/mTWF1m9xSvzXo0Kr552ZSqVrBVbIVjoVVm3SDBez.jpg
Video surfaces of the US Navy releasing an ocean glider from a helicopter
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/img/iea/MRw4g8qn61/istock-1255872245.jpg
Breakthroughs in genomics show that 'junk' DNA is incredibly important
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/03/15/image/jpeg/tvO3OX3yUnZOx51bCywccHwYOkKTwBHBCSZRY0IH.jpg
Opening up Tesla's Supercharger network could help EV users in the US
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/05/29/image/jpeg/g3qXfk06EeaB5lJxE9bC2rn05nVZniR0idtdl208.jpg
Windows XP activation algorithm is defeated after 21 years
Job Board