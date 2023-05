The future of wearable technology just got a little bit more exciting, thanks to a breakthrough in 3D printing. Researchers at the Korea Institute of Science and Technology have recently achieved a remarkable feat by successfully printing elastic components that can conduct electricity. This groundbreaking discovery, detailed in a paper published in Nature Electronics, opens up a world of possibilities for the creation of stretchable electronics on a large scale.

The key to this remarkable achievement lies in a special ink developed by the research team. Unlike traditional inks used in 3D printing, this emulsion-based composite ink consists of liquid components dispersed within a conductive elastomer. A conductive elastomer is a rubbery material that has the ability to conduct electricity.