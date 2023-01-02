A biomechanical engineer combines 3D printing and laser-cutting technology to make prosthetic hands

Designed by biomedical engineer Gerwin Smit, the so-called “Hundred Dollar Hand” is very cheap to produce. Smit's artificial hand offers a sturdy and trustworthy option because 80 percent of persons who require a prosthetic hand reside in nations with few resources.

As reported by 3D Natives, Smit was thrilled with the gift and is eager to continue the humanitarian advancement with the Movendi Foundation, which supports disadvantaged people in poor nations.

“I’m happy that we can contribute to this wonderful initiative. And I’m also hoping that with help from the Movendi Foundation, we can raise enough money to make another donation to Ukraine,” Smit said.

Vispala's donations

Vispala, an Indian company established in Kolkata, is dedicated to providing the best value-based design and technology for prosthetic devices that enable human mobility, 3D-printed sockets and covers for prosthetic devices, and assistive robotics.

Since 2018, we have employed cutting-edge additive manufacturing technology to reimagine prosthetics and orthotics. With our exceptional P&O and 3D printing skills, practitioners may build their businesses more quickly and provide better prosthetic and orthotic user experiences.

Vispala made the design suitable for manufacturing last year, and several hundred have been created and distributed around India since 2021.