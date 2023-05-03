Relativity Space Terran 1 launched 3D printing parts in rocket science

A test rocket made entirely of 3D-printed parts was launched from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida in March this year, NASA reported recently. Called Relativity Space Terran 1, the rocket was 100 feet (30 m) tall and 7.5 feet (2.2 m) wide.

3D printing is a form of additive manufacturing where objects are created using layering materials. Different materials have been used for building objects such as buildings as well as bridges using 3D printing. Last year, a space startup in India test-fired a single-piece rocket engine that was made using this technology.

Space Terran 1 took it a step further by not only using the technology to print different parts but also using a NASA-developed alloy as starting material.