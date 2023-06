Cutting-edge facial reconstruction techniques offer us a captivating window into the appearance of our ancient human ancestors. Remember the team of scientists who brought an Egyptian man from 30,000 years ago back to life? Led by Brazilian 3D artist Cícero Moraes, that very team has now employed their method to unveil a remarkably lifelike face of an extinct human ancestor from Indonesia, dating back 18,000 years.

The new face reconstruction shows what this ancient person, nicknamed "the hobbit," would have looked like.

As per the study, archaeologists discovered the skeletal remains of this man in the Liang Bua cave on the Indonesian island of Flores in 2003.