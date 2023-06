Our eyes allow us to see the world, and it all depends on the interplay between light and our eyes.

Vision or sight is the process by which light enters the eye and gets focused by the lens onto the retina, where specialized cells called photoreceptors convert the light into electrical signals. These signals are then transmitted through the optic nerve to the brain, which interprets them as visual images, allowing us to perceive the world around us.

However, some light entering the eye gets reflected by the aqueous humor, a thin reflective film of fluid covering the cornea. Now scientists have found a way to render three-dimensional (3D) images from these eye reflections.