3M reinvents 'tape' by blending adhesive science with robotics

Continuing its legacy of Very High Bonding (VHB) tape, which it has been championing for over 40 years, Interesting Engineering (IE) learned about 3M's recent collaboration with Nordson's robotics to deliver a new automated bonding system.

According to 3M, the solution is faster, more straightforward, and more sustainable for manufacturing. IE spoke with one of 3M's application Engineers, Steve Austin, who has been working with adhesives and tapes for 25 years, to learn more.

Blending robotics and adhesive science

An all-new on-demand bonding approach Sade Agard/Interesting Engineering

"A new product we just launched is an automatically dispensed, [doubled-sided] pressure-sensitive adhesive tape," said Austin. "What we're showing here is our 3M VHB Extrudable Tape."

To elaborate, pressure-sensitive adhesive tapes stick to a surface when pressure has been applied. "They're tacky and sticky to the touch," he explained. They tend to come in roll form, so it's up to customers to make them whatever shape they need.

According to Austin, creating shapes usually requires a converter, with the waste resulting from this process being thrown away.

"Instead of us selling a roll of it, it's an adhesive that gets unwound off a spool. It's then fed through an extruder before being dispensed onto a substrate so two parts can be bonded together," he added.