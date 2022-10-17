No more Lithium: 4 ways renewable energy could be stored in the future
Lithium-ion batteries are being used extensively for a wide range of applications, including those to make processes less polluting and more environmentally friendly. However, sourcing components for their manufacture is nowhere near being environmentally friendly. In July, we reported how lithium mining has a long-term impact on the hydrology of the regions where they are mined, damaging that it can take decades or more to recover from.
After the recent breakthrough in nuclear fission research at JET, scientists discuss ITER and the next steps towards a future powered by clean energy.