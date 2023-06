Following the astounding and largely unexpected news that Iran has allegedly developed a domestic hypersonic missile, many nations and figureheads have given their impressions on it. Unveiled on the 6th of June in Tehran in front of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and several high-ranking military officials, the missile, nicknamed "Fattah" (Conqueror" in Farsi), many are now concerned about how it may raise tensions in the region, especially with Israel.

While official statistics on the missile are a closely guarded secret, many sources claim that the missile is a precision-guided two-stage solid-fueled rocket with a range of 870 miles (1,400 km) at a speed of between Mach 13 to 15. The missile can also move in any direction within and outside the Earth's atmosphere, thanks to its movable nozzles. This, coupled with its impressive speed, would make it very difficult to intercept with any anti-missile systems currently in existence.