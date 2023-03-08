Next-Gen 4D printer unleashes magnetic smart materials

This makes it possible to create soft robotics, intelligent sensors, and substrates that send signals to various cellular systems, among other things, claims Universidad Carlos III de Madrid (UC3M) in the press release.

This research area focuses on the creation of soft multifunctional structures made of materials whose mechanical characteristics closely resemble those of biological tissues like the skin and the brain. Moreover, they can change their appearance or characteristics in response to outside stimuli like magnetic fields or electric currents.

Soft multifunctional materials may now be produced using a new smart printer that continuously adjusts the extrusion conditions. It prints conductive and magneto-active materials with mechanical characteristics that resemble biological tissues by combining experimental and computational techniques.

A novel methodology for 4D printing

The team of researchers had made numerous advancements in the design and manufacture of these structures, but they were quite limited in terms of shape design and programming of intelligent responses. They were able to create a revolutionary 4D printing approach thanks to the work reported in their most recent paper, which was published in the journal Advanced Materials Technologies.

Another recent article in the journal Composites Part B: Engineering reports that the researchers have also created a new material concept that has the ability to mend itself without the help of outside intervention.