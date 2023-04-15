The 50-year story of cell phones that changed communication

It's almost hard to imagine life before cell phones were invented. But if you're curious about how cell phones have changed over time and what the future holds for them, read on. This article will take a deep dive into the history of the cell phone, from its early beginnings to the modern-day smartphones we use today. We will explore mobile phone evolution, major milestones, and its impact on society.

The Early Days of Cell Phones

The history of cell phones is a fascinating one. Initially, there were only landlines, and people would have to go to their local phone booth if they wanted to make a call and didn't have a phone. But these days, we take our cell phones with us everywhere we go and use them for everything from sending text messages to taking photos and videos.

Cell phone development can be traced back to the early innovations in wireless communication, driven by the needs of the automobile and train industries. The development of wireless telephony equipment by Zugtelephonie AG in the 1920s marked the beginning of a journey that would eventually lead to the creation of the mobile phones we know today.

During the Second World War, the SCR-536 Handie-Talkie played a crucial role in advancing the technology of portable two-way radio transceivers. It helped lay the foundation for future improvements in mobile communication devices.

Motorola, the company behind the SCR-536 Handie-Talkie, continued to innovate and develop new communication technologies in the post-war era. The first mobile phone was invented in 1973 by Martin Cooper, who worked for Motorola, although it was not commercially available for another 10 years or so. Cooper called it the DynaTAC, and it weighed more than 2 kg. The battery life was only 30 minutes, but it was still revolutionary because it was the first mobile phone available to the public.

