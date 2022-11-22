Images: Someone actually converted a 1996 Dodge Viper into a limo!

Bargain.

As first reported by Road & Track, this limousine is based on a Dodge Viper RT/10, the initial model year of the second-generation Viper.

This model was better than the last model in several ways, but it was still a rough, V10-powered roadster with 415 horsepower. According to the Facebook Marketplace listing for this particular car, it is now in Missouri.

The car has a traditional Viper paint scheme of white with blue stripes. However, the design deviates significantly from many limousine designs we've all come to expect. For instance, there are only two more forward-facing seats at the back.

The limo-Viper is very long indeed! Kerry Prater Stochl/Facebook

Also, instead of being used for bench seating or chilled champagne storage, the extended center bit of the car doesn't have the most helpful seating design and other features. The interior finish is quite stylish, though, to be fair. Additionally, the seller claims that it is a "topless vehicle." With no apparent convertible features like a fabric roof covering, this limo would not be the best thing to drive on a rainy day!

The advertised car also looks like it has a trailer hitch on the back that can be taken off. According to its advertisement, the Limo-Viper was supposed to be able to tow floats for parades and other special events, too.