61% of Americans believe AI threatens civilization, reveals new poll

61% of Americans believe AI threatens civilization, reveals new pollTrump supporters were more worried about the technology than Biden ones.Loukia Papadopoulos| May 18, 2023 08:29 AM ESTCreated: May 18, 2023 08:29 AM ESTinnovationAI posing a threatArseny Togulev/unsplash Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.A Reuters/Ipsos poll published on Wednesday has found that 61 percent of Americans believe artificial intelligence (AI) could threaten civilization.Only 22 percent disagreed with that statement, and 17 percent remained unsure. The online poll of 4,415 U.S. adults was conducted between May 9 and May 15.Concerns were higher amongst those who voted for Donald Trump in 2020: 70 percent of Trump supporters, compared to 60 percent of Joe Biden voters, agreed that AI could pose a threat to humankind.In the meantime, Evangelical Christians were found to be more likely to "strongly agree" that AI presents risks to humanity, at 32 percent standing behind this statement compared to 24 percent of non-Evangelical Christians. Related 7 Benefits of AI That Will Help Humanity, Not Harm It AI may destroy humanity, DeepMind scientists claim in co-authored paper Inside Elon Musk's Battle to Save Humanity From the AI Apocalypse See Also Valid concerns? Are these concerns legitimate? Experts seem to think so but also argue for AI’s many advantages.“The concerns are very legitimate, but I think what’s missing in the dialogue, in general, is why are we doing this in the first place?” told Reuters Sebastian Thrun, a computer science professor at Stanford who founded Google X.“AI will raise peoples’ quality of life and help people be more competent and more efficient.”"AI has many positive applications, such as revolutionizing drug discovery that do not make headlines like ChatGPT," added Ion Stoica, a UC Berkeley professor who also co-founded AI company Anyscale. Most Popular "Americans may not realize how pervasive AI already is in their daily lives, both at home and at work," he said."It's telling such a broad swath of Americans worry about the negative effects of AI," told Reuters Landon Klein, director of U.S. policy of the Future of Life Institute, the organization behind a recent open letter demanding a six-month-long halt in AI research and development from all organizations. "We view the current moment as similar to the beginning of the nuclear era, and we have the benefit of public perception that is consistent with the need to take action."However, it should be noted that crime and the economy were higher on the list of Americans’ worries. The same study found that 77 percent support increasing police funding to fight crime, and 82 percent are worried about the risk of a recession. HomeInnovationAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You China flexes military muscle, drills 'carrier killer' missiles near US naval baseThe mistake that changes how we see colorChinese rocket scientists conducted frame-by-frame analysis of Starship launchCould 'reviving' 100,000-year-old bacteria be key to future antibiotics? Biotech says yesRussia confirms rare nuclear supplies shipment to China, US alarmedCosmic rays reveal presence of 2,500-year-old hidden underground Greek settlementGroundbreaking study reveals strong and changeable magnetic field surrounding repeating fast radio burstLunar oxygen pipeline would require 175x less energy than moon roversCould seaweed bricks provide the key to more sustainable construction at sea?Rise of AI: Google wrestles OpenAI's ChatGPT in a no holds Bard match More Stories cultureParadise lost: How phosphate mining devastated island NauruMaia Mulko| 2/11/2023scienceDinosaurs kept warm — and accidentally survived a mass-extinction eventGrant Currin| 8/4/2022innovationResearchers have produced vegetables from human hairDeena Theresa| 10/1/2022