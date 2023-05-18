61% of Americans believe AI threatens civilization, reveals new poll

A Reuters/Ipsos poll published on Wednesday has found that 61 percent of Americans believe artificial intelligence (AI) could threaten civilization.

Only 22 percent disagreed with that statement, and 17 percent remained unsure. The online poll of 4,415 U.S. adults was conducted between May 9 and May 15.

Concerns were higher amongst those who voted for Donald Trump in 2020: 70 percent of Trump supporters, compared to 60 percent of Joe Biden voters, agreed that AI could pose a threat to humankind.

In the meantime, Evangelical Christians were found to be more likely to "strongly agree" that AI presents risks to humanity, at 32 percent standing behind this statement compared to 24 percent of non-Evangelical Christians.