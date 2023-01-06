Human body can help power 6G devices in the future, study shows

The world has just begun to experience the wonders of 5G wireless communication that has been rolled out in many countries across the world. The next generation, though, referred to as 6G, promises up to 1000 times faster, even faster data rate and a tenth of the latency seen with 5G.

The era of the Internet of Things (IoT) that is expected to begin with 5G will enter a new phase with its successor, with an even larger number of devices and sensors expected to come online. The higher communication speeds in 6G are being estimated due to the development of Visible Light Communication (VLC), a type of wireless fiber-optic network.

How does Visible Light Communication work?

VLC works much like radio signals when it comes to transmitting information, except that it uses light from light-emitting diodes (LEDs) to get the job done. An LED has the ability to turn on and off a million times a second, Jie Xiong, a professor of information and computer sciences at UMass Amherst, informed in the press release.

Since our homes, offices, streets, and vehicles are all lit by LEDs, we have an existing infrastructure that can deploy this technology, and anything that has a camera, whether a smartphone, tablet, or laptop, can be a receiver and make the technology work.

Interestingly, these very LEDs also emit side-channel radio frequency (RF) or radio waves which is an energy leak, and this could be harvested to make VLC devices work.

Comparison on various objects and their energy harvesting capacity UMass

Tapping into RF leakage

So Xiong and his team set out to design an antenna that could collect this leaked energy. Their antenna design consisted of coiled copper wires, which were then tested for their energy collection abilities. Irrespective of the thickness of the coil or the number of times the copper wire was wound, the researchers found that the energy collection ability of the antenna increased when it was coupled with another object.