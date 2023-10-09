7 Flashlights to help you guide the way in pitch-black darkness

7 Flashlights to help you guide the way in pitch-black darknessYour guiding light in times of darkness.Sponsored By Created: 10/9/2023 DealsNever lose your way with these flashlightsHave the best deals and products delivered to your inbox - Interesting Engineering DealsBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.If you’ve ever been out in the wilderness, under the inky black skies, there’s always some sort of suspicion and fear you’ll encounter in your mind. Having a source that can illuminate your path in these times is a big relief, albeit it doesn’t totally fend off the dreaded feeling of not knowing what’s coming next. Be as it may, light is an essential part of outdoor adventures; you just can’t overlook it. Switch on your flashlight and you don’t have just light, but a fountain of positivity oozing out of that little machine. Here are a few flashlights that’ll give you the much-needed illumination, and moreover, the courage to face the dark and look it in the eye. 1. Seeker 4 High Power Flashlight Seeker 4 ProThe Seeker 4 Pro isn't just about brightness, it's built for user convenience and durability. Charging this flashlight is a breeze, thanks to its dual charging options. Operation is seamless, even in challenging environments, with its larger and smoother metal switch which allows for quick mode switching or step-less dimming.$139.99 at OlightThe Seeker 4 Pro boasts an astonishing 4,600 Lumens output and 6 modes that give it the flexibility to adjust the brightness. Designed for a variety of outdoor adventures, it can light an area up to 260 meters ensuring you’re well aware of all the obstacles that might otherwise be invisible in the dark.Also, it’s pointless to discuss the Seeker 4 Pro’s abilities without mentioning the versatile holster. This feature makes it possible to unlock or lock the device in the blink of an eye, thus amplifying the flashlight’s functionality. With an impressive IPX8 waterproof rating, this device will surely be one of your most trusted gadgets when you’re out in the wild. 2. Baton 3 Rechargeable LED FlashlightBaton 3 Rechargeable LED FlashlightThe Baton 3 Rechargeable has a wireless and burdenless design that makes it a portable device apart from its usability as a flashlight. Charge it once and you can easily enjoy 94 days of battery light without any worries about the power running out.$99.95 at OlightThe Baton 3 may have a teensy stature, but don’t you underestimate its power to provide bright light and illuminate the darkness. For starters, it has a 1200-lumen capacity and can light up an area of about 166 meters away from you. Also, you’d be surprised to know it comes with a pocket clip so you can clip it to your clothes easily. That’ll free up valuable space in your bag. Furthermore, it requires C-type charging and also acts as a power bank that can be used as a power source in times of emergency. 3. Marauder Mini LED FlashlightMarauder Mini LED FlashlightThe Marauder Mini LED Flashlight boasts an impressive design with its silicone-coated grip and intuitive switches. With dual beam functionality, it ensures the RGB color LEDs are distributed uniformly.$199.99 at OlightThe Marauder Mini LED Flashlight has a rather stylish design as compared to its counterparts. It provides a 7000-lumen output with 43.5 hours of runtime, thanks to its 24Wh rechargeable lithium battery. It also comes with a dual beam with spot and flood. You can choose either one out of the 600-meter max throw from the central LED's spotlight beam or a 7000-lumen beam from the surrounding 9 LEDs. The Marauder Mini LED Flashlight also comes with a built-in thermal sensor that dissipates heat to keep the device cool. The grip is coated with silicone for easy carry and daily use. 4. Arkfield Flat FlashlightArkfield Flat FlashlightThe Arkfield Flat Flashlight has a portable design and offers an output that belies its size. Thanks to its green beam, you can also use it as a pointer during presentations, while the usual 1000-lumen light can be used in dark areas.$71.99 at OlightThe Arkfield Flat Flashlight comes with a maximum output of 1000 lumens and five brightness levels to control the intensity of light as you wish. It has got a rather peculiar design, but that doesn't create any discomfort in terms of usage. The flat and ultra-thin body can easily be stored in your pocket and carried around easily. The Arkfield Flat Flashlight also comes with a green beam that is perfect for presentations or on-duty use. Furthermore, the pocket clip makes it easier to carry the flashlight around.6. 5. iMini Rechargeable FlashlightiMini Rechargeable FlashlightKeep it in your pocket or attach it to a set of your car keys,the iMini Rechargeable Flashlight is that source of illumination when you need it in unexpected circumstances while facing darkness. It's incredibly portable and lightweight to carry around with a hassle-free transportation.$19.99 at OlightTake a first look at the iMini flashlight and you'll be dubious about its capabilities. However, don't let its small size deter you from making a purchasing decision. It's powered by a lithium battery that can be charged using the USB plug which comes built-in with the flashlight.Just about 2 inches in length, the iMini Flashlight hardly requires any space for storage. It's incredibly portable and a cinch to carry around. Also, with a sturdy aluminum body, it boasts a drop resistance of about 1.5 meters.6. Warrior 3S High Beam Tactical FlashlightWarrior 3S High Beam Tactical FlashlightThe Warrior 3S flashlight comes with handy side switches that add to the leading performance it delivers with its 2300 lumen of output. It also boasts an impressive run time, which makes it a great device to have for outdoor adventures.$119.95 at OlightThe Warrior 3S High Beam Tactical Flashlight delivers up to 2300 lumens of output and can illuminate the darkest of areas you are in. It has an impressive runtime of 55 days, which makes it a perfect companion for hiking, trekking, and other outdoor activities.Another helpful feature is the visualized indicator interface. This interface comes with a 4-level battery and brightness indicators so you're well aware of how long the flashlight will be functioning. The built-in proximity sensor dims the brightness automatically when the light is blocked by a nearby object.7. PL Turbo Tactical LightPL Turbo Tactical LightThe PL Turbo seamlessly integrates as a one-for-all weapon-mounted light (WML). Powering this flashlight is a breeze with its included 2 x CR123A batteries. Security and durability aren't overlooked either – its screw-locking mechanism guarantees a sturdy attachment, which can be effortlessly secured with basic tools or even manually.$89.99 at OlightIn the world of flashlights, the PL Turbo sets itself apart with its unmatched ability to provide both a long focus and a wide-angle view. Boasting a staggering 66,300-candela light intensity, it doesn’t just stop there – it also offers a maximum throw of 515 meters coupled with an 800-lumen output.What makes it stand out further is its unique combination of an exceptional center spotlight and a remarkable floodlight. This dual feature ensures that users can illuminate and view both distant objects and their immediate surroundings with incredible clarity. 