7 Flashlights to help you guide the way in pitch-black darkness

If you’ve ever been out in the wilderness, under the inky black skies, there’s always some sort of suspicion and fear you’ll encounter in your mind. Having a source that can illuminate your path in these times is a big relief, albeit it doesn’t totally fend off the dreaded feeling of not knowing what’s coming next.

Be as it may, light is an essential part of outdoor adventures; you just can’t overlook it. Switch on your flashlight and you don’t have just light, but a fountain of positivity oozing out of that little machine. Here are a few flashlights that’ll give you the much-needed illumination, and moreover, the courage to face the dark and look it in the eye.