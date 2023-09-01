Job IconENGINEERING JOBSJob Vector

7 reasons why you should consider investing in a 3D printer

Convert your dream object into reality!
Atharva Gosavi
Sep 01, 2023
Created: Sep 01, 2023 10:33 AM EST
If you're that quintessential DIY enthusiast who loves tinkering around with tools and solidifying your imagination into something tangible, owning a 3D printer is a must. It acts as the perfect channel for transforming your ideas into reality. However, apart from its purpose to augment creativity, owning a 3D printer has many benefits you've got to know.

Whether you buy a 3D printer or already own one, read more to know why having this device is a great idea. 

1. You can create personalized gifts

Handmade items always command a high value, and if you're building something creative for your loved ones, the effort you put in serves them as a reminder of the love you hold for them. 

You can create personalized showpieces or decor items like a flower vase if you're well-acquainted with using a 3D printer. If you're good at design and creativity, who knows, you could even start a small business out of it!

2. Decorate your home items

Do you wish to change the interiors of your house without splashing the cash? Well, a 3D printer can allow you to add a creative touch and decorate TV stands, flower vases, photo frames, and much more. 

You can also use it to create unique ornaments for a Christmas tree, gift baskets, and other giftable items. Since the designs you create aren't available in the market, you've made your home look exclusive without spending significant sums of money.

3. Create a business out of it

If you aren't working full-time, a 3D printer can be a great way to generate passive income. Just create your designs and list them on marketplaces like Etsy, and who knows, if people love what you create, you'll also get paid a reasonable amount for it! An excellent point would be making necklaces, earrings, flower vases, and other home decor items.

4. Recreate broken parts

With 3D printers, it's not just about hobbies. If you've got a broken vase or a flower pot, you can create the broken part using this device and fix the object without spending much. Replacing such things can be costly, and a 3D printer is a device that'll help you save from forking out an amount. 

5. Save money on everyday items

According to a survey, people can save between $300 to $2000 by creating simple things with a 3D printer instead of purchasing them. These items include phone cases, towel placeholders, garlic presses, and showerheads. 

6. Boost your kids' creativity

Another undeniable and beneficial aspect of having a 3D printer for home use. It is a fantastic tool for the budding imagination of children who can experiment with it. They'll be able to build their toys, superhero figures, dolls, and science models, among many other things. 

While it's just another playful activity, there's no denying it improves imagination power and instills a problem-solving attitude in children when they set out to research to build their next masterpiece.

7. 3D printers are eco-friendly

According to Science Direct, we can reduce global energy usage by 27% by 2050 by adopting a 3D printer in our daily lives. That's purely down to the nature of how the device works. Producing items with a 3D printer means there's no residual waste at the end. 

PLA is a biodegradable material, one of the most famous materials used for filaments required in 3D printing. Also, 3D printing eliminates the possible waste that may be produced during prototyping. You're making a valuable contribution to the environment with a 3D printer at home. 

8. A sustainable approach to consumption

Our current consumer culture often leans towards disposability. However, 3D printing offers a more sustainable approach. You produce what you need, when you need it, reducing unnecessary waste. Moreover, the rise of biodegradable and recycled printing materials further reduces the environmental footprint.

9. Staying ahead of the technological curve

Technologies like 3D printing are shaping the future. Engaging with them now ensures that you're not left behind as they become mainstream. Whether for professional growth or personal satisfaction, understanding and mastering 3D printing can offer numerous long-term advantages.

Conclusion

As with any technological advancement, the true potential of 3D printing lies not just in the machinery itself but in how we harness its capabilities. Investing in a 3D printer today is about meeting current needs and envisioning and shaping tomorrow's world. It's an invitation to partake in a transformative journey, one print at a time.

