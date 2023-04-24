7 ways drones are revolutionizing industries

Drones are uncrewed aerial vehicles initially created to carry out military missions that were too risky for human soldiers or as targets for training purposes. They can be traced back to the 19th century (and used balloons) as a military innovation.

For a long time, they were much larger, heavier, and costlier than they are now. In fact, they still looked pretty much like planes but smaller and remote-controlled.

The Ryan Firebee is a series of target drones developed by the Ryan Aeronautical Company beginning in 1951. Wikimedia Commons/Bukvoed

As technology advances, drones have become more compact and affordable. In 2006, the Federal Aviation Administration granted the first civil unmanned aerial vehicle airworthiness certificate. But drones would not become popular with hobbyists and businesses until the early 2010s when many new drone applications started to appear.

As of 2023, there are 855,860 registered drones in the United States, of which 37 percent are used for commercial activities.

Drones have revolutionized several industries by providing safety upgrades, cost savings, and improved data collection.

These are some of the industries that are currently benefiting from the use of drones.

Agriculture

Drones used in agriculture are often equipped with multispectral cameras and sensors that can provide high-resolution digital images and assist in monitoring crop growth and crop health from above.

Land imaging allows farmers to identify soil changes, irrigation issues, pest infestations, or other signs of disease in plants before they become a severe problem.

These digital images can also be used to create 3D maps of fields and crops. These maps can then be used to compare crop growth in different seasons or years, calculate how much land is available for crops or livestock, determine soil moisture and nutrient levels in the soil, etc. All this data lets farmers make faster, more informed decisions.

Agricultural drone Wikimedia Commons/Agridrone Solutions Israel

Drones in agriculture can also capture images of livestock from the air so that farmers know where their animals are and how they are doing at all times.