New Chinese battery pouch packs three times more energy than a Tesla battery

Researchers at the Institute of Physics at the Chinese Academy of Sciences have set a new record by packing in 711 Wh/kg of energy density inside a single battery pack.

This is currently thrice the capacity of battery packs used for electric vehicles.

With the focus on shifting to electric modes of transportation, energy density is a hurdle that researchers are looking to overcome.

Higher energy densities increase power availability in vehicles, thereby increasing their range or payload capacities.

While electric vehicles with a 621-mile (1,000 km) mile range make one assume that researchers have achieved decent success so far, higher energy battery packs are crucial for electrifying long-haul transport, both over water and in the air.