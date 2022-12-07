ChatGPT; 8 coolest ways to use OpenAI's viral application

ChatGPT is not your typical chatbot featured in every customer service portal corner. The advanced AI-powered application can follow "a conversational style," capable of comprehending natural language and responding accordingly. According to OpenAI, "the dialogue format makes it possible for ChatGPT to answer follow-up questions, admit its mistakes, challenge incorrect premises, and reject inappropriate requests."

Here are some interesting ways to use ChatGPT

1. For solving crosswords

ChatGPT can be used to solve your daily crossword puzzle. Check out how a user used the application to derive a clue. The application can even be asked to explain each of the clues suggested. The accuracy is questionable, but it makes it a fun exercise.

ChatGPT solving a crossword puzzle. JamesWilliams

2. To write and debug codes

This is a definite advantage for programmers as ChatGPT can be used to write codes for a particular task, with users getting the flexibility to specify the programming language for the requested code. The application can also fix codes or highlight bugs or vulnerable areas that may restrict its performance. The application can explain for the suggested changes to get the code to work as intended.

The application fixing a code. OpenAI

3. For summarizing various topics

The bot can be used to give out summaries of large texts. The feature makes the tool greatly helpful for students and adults alike. The complexity of the explanations can be adjusted by specifying the user's age. Take, for instance, a prompt to summarize a text for a child.