ChatGPT; 8 coolest ways to use OpenAI's viral application
Inquiries for OpenAI's ChatGPT, a dialogue-based AI chatbot, are going through the roof. The rising interest in the application can be attributed to some of its entertaining responses to users' queries, which has lately created a storm on Twitter.
The new offering by the California-based firm has already crossed one million users in a short period. Open AI had recently succeeded with DALL-E 2, an AI system that creates realistic images from user prompts in natural language.
ChatGPT is not your typical chatbot featured in every customer service portal corner. The advanced AI-powered application can follow "a conversational style," capable of comprehending natural language and responding accordingly. According to OpenAI, "the dialogue format makes it possible for ChatGPT to answer follow-up questions, admit its mistakes, challenge incorrect premises, and reject inappropriate requests."
Here are some interesting ways to use ChatGPT
1. For solving crosswords
ChatGPT can be used to solve your daily crossword puzzle. Check out how a user used the application to derive a clue. The application can even be asked to explain each of the clues suggested. The accuracy is questionable, but it makes it a fun exercise.
2. To write and debug codes
This is a definite advantage for programmers as ChatGPT can be used to write codes for a particular task, with users getting the flexibility to specify the programming language for the requested code. The application can also fix codes or highlight bugs or vulnerable areas that may restrict its performance. The application can explain for the suggested changes to get the code to work as intended.
3. For summarizing various topics
The bot can be used to give out summaries of large texts. The feature makes the tool greatly helpful for students and adults alike. The complexity of the explanations can be adjusted by specifying the user's age. Take, for instance, a prompt to summarize a text for a child.
4. To write and compose music
People have tried their luck asking ChatGPT to write lyrics for a song on a particular topic. And it works! The application can even give out suggestions for chords to go along with the lyrics produced. Sure to make life easier for aspiring musicians.
5. For giving recommendations
The chatbot can give recommendations based on the users' specific requirements. The application promptly recommends ideas for a bridal shower, a birthday party for a 5-year-old, or various ways to revote the interiors of a home.
6. To classify information & form tables
The application can help sort information according to given parameters. The system can pick and organize the required information and form tables, if required, from a large set of data, making it easier for people looking to save time and effort by going through various texts.
7. Generates keywords and product descriptions
The application can analyze large texts to generate keywords accurately, making life easier for people involved in digital marketing and SEO optimization. The chatbot also comes up with scripts for advertisements based on product descriptions.
8. Language translations
The applications can be used to derive responses in various languages in one go. This makes it an excellent tool for people from various nationalities, especially travelers. The application's ability to understand spoken language and respond accordingly becomes useful in translations.
The limitations of the system
The system is not without its inherent problems, even though researchers try their best to solve the challenges by evolving the system with further data sets. The team reports that the chatbot is prone to giving out "plausible-sounding but incorrect or nonsensical answers" in a few instances.
The application is also sensitive to changes in input phrasing. The content is getting excessively verbose with the overuse of specific phrases, and its lack of follow-up questions to ambiguous inputs are also stated as possible bugs in the system.
Researchers are also trying to fix the chances of ChatGPT responding to harmful instructions or exhibiting biased behavior in some instances. The team is trying to "warn or block certain types of unsafe content" to solve this issue.
