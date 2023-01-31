The 8-year-old app developer: Rishi Shiv Prasanna's inspiring story

A genius in the making

Rishi's journey started at a young age when his teachers at nursery school recognized his advanced understanding and grasping skills. At the age of three, he was already talking about the solar system, planets, and universe; by age five, he had learned coding.

Rishi has developed three mobile apps, including an "IQ test app" for kids, "Countries of the World," and "Covid Helpline Bangalore." He has also authored two books and is working on a new book in a series.

Rishi was honored to meet the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "The Prime Minister asked me about the applications that I have designed and their uses. I briefly explained to him about the applications and also asked for his help to execute the ideas and innovations. He responded positively," Rishi told the Indian Express.

The Union Women and Child Development Minister, Smriti Irani, affectionately nicknamed him "Pastaman" after learning of his love for pasta.

Rishi came to know of his IQ levels at the age of five years but had already started doing many things by that point. He believes that everyone has some ability and should explore their abilities without worrying about anything else. Encouragement is the key to unlocking their full potential.

The challenges of raising a kid with an IQ of 180

While Rishi is being hailed for his achievements, it has been a challenge for his parents to meet his intelligence level. Despite suggestions to put him in higher classes, his parents prioritize a natural childhood for him, believing that engagement with his age group is crucial.