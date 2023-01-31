The 8-year-old app developer: Rishi Shiv Prasanna's inspiring story
A young prodigy from India is capturing the world's attention with his brilliance and creativity. Rishi Shiv Prasanna, an eight-year-old boy from Bengaluru, India, has recently received the prestigious Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar Award for Innovations as an Android app developer, according to The Indian Express.
Rishi is not only an app developer, an author, and a YouTuber but a boy with an intelligence quotient (IQ) of 180, higher than that of physicist Albert Einstein. Prasanna is one of the youngest members of Mensa International, the oldest and the most prestigious society for people with high IQs. He also posts educational videos related to science.
A genius in the making
Rishi's journey started at a young age when his teachers at nursery school recognized his advanced understanding and grasping skills. At the age of three, he was already talking about the solar system, planets, and universe; by age five, he had learned coding.
Rishi has developed three mobile apps, including an "IQ test app" for kids, "Countries of the World," and "Covid Helpline Bangalore." He has also authored two books and is working on a new book in a series.
Rishi was honored to meet the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "The Prime Minister asked me about the applications that I have designed and their uses. I briefly explained to him about the applications and also asked for his help to execute the ideas and innovations. He responded positively," Rishi told the Indian Express.
The Union Women and Child Development Minister, Smriti Irani, affectionately nicknamed him "Pastaman" after learning of his love for pasta.
Rishi came to know of his IQ levels at the age of five years but had already started doing many things by that point. He believes that everyone has some ability and should explore their abilities without worrying about anything else. Encouragement is the key to unlocking their full potential.
The challenges of raising a kid with an IQ of 180
While Rishi is being hailed for his achievements, it has been a challenge for his parents to meet his intelligence level. Despite suggestions to put him in higher classes, his parents prioritize a natural childhood for him, believing that engagement with his age group is crucial.
"He is very active, and it is a challenge for us to meet his intelligence level. We have been guided to encourage him in whatever he does, and we do so. We try to engage him and ensure he doesn't get diverted. Engaging with his age group children as classmates is very crucial for him. There should be no compromise." Said Rishi's father, Prasanna Kumar.
Rishi's achievements at such a young age are truly remarkable and inspire children and adults alike. He proves that intelligence and creativity know no bounds and that anyone can achieve their dreams with encouragement and support.
As Rishi continues to make waves in the tech world and inspire others with his brilliance, the world eagerly awaits what he will accomplish next.
