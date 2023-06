The observation power of the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) is poised to double up, thanks to the addition of a new satellite assistant.

Monitoring Activity from Nearby sTars with uv Imaging and Spectroscopy (MANTIS) will be a "sidekick" spacecraft for JWST.

This new CubeSat will be designed and built at the University of Colorado Boulder's Laboratory for Atmospheric and Space Physics (LASP).

Whopping $8.5 million budget

This mini-satellite, which is about the size of a toaster oven, will cost a stunning $8.5 million to build. Despite its diminutive size, the satellite packs together the power of two high-tech telescopes into its small frame