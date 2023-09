Artificial intelligence (AI) is likely to change many aspects of our modern world.

From automating tedious jobs to outperforming humans in tasks like medical diagnosis, AI will undoubtedly change things in the coming years.

However, there are times when even this promising technology messes up.

Love it or hate it, AI is likely here to stay and its capability seems to be growing with every passing moment. However, just like its human creators, AI is not immune to making mistakes. Here are some of the most famous (if not worrying) examples from the past few years.

1. That time AI "killed" its human operator

Since many people are fearful of what AI means for the future, let's start with a story bound to reinforce that feeling. In June of this year, we reported on an AI-controlled drone that took the unprecedented step of autonomously deciding to attack and "kill" its human operator. The drone was taking part in a simulated attack on a surface-to-air missile target.