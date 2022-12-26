A $140,000 car can fly you over traffic jams in the city

The increase in the number of automobiles in cities has prompted traffic problems everywhere. When widening of roads did not help, we built bridges to fly over some, and Elon Musk decided to build tunnels under them. Yet, traffic issues do not appear to be going away, and so a new generation of innovators wants to build cars that can fly.

The concept of a flying car is quite overlapping with that of a small vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) aircraft that can ferry 4-5 passengers over short distances. However, Aeroht 's vision isn't a flying taxi but a car that can fly on demand while it spends most of its time on the road. Far from being just a concept, the prototype vehicle has made two public demo flights already.

What is the flying car like?

Last month, Interesting Engineering reported how Aeroht's flying car, developed in association with Chinese car maker Xpeng, has been equipped with a new distributed multi-rotor configuration, and reductions have been made to the complexity of its design.

Aeroht isn't the only company in the world to have thought of this concept. While most flying car concepts involve VTOLs that can only take off and land using the road, Aeroht's prototype is meant to spend 90 percent of its time on the road and just a small fraction in the air when needed the most.

The reduced ability to fly offers an added advantage. While eVTOLs are expected to be priced in excess of a million dollars, the Aeroht flying car could be yours for as little as $140,000 and could go into production as early as 2025.