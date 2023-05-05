A constellation of satellites will soon create 3D maps of the Earth

Satellites passing over us take photos of our planet using high-resolution cameras with large lenses and then send them back to Earth. Apart from tracking human activity, satellite images help in meteorology, weather forecasting, and monitoring our physical environments such as air, water, and vegetation.

While the current satellite imagery provides a 2D view of the planet, a space research and technology company based out of Florida announced that it will soon be able to capture and map the entire surface of the Earth in 3D.

The company, NUVIEW, is building a constellation of satellites, using LiDAR technology, which will collect data ‘more than 100 times faster than current commercial aerial solutions.’