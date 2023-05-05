A constellation of satellites will soon create 3D maps of the Earth

A constellation of satellites will soon create 3D maps of the EarthNUVIEW, a Florida based startup, is building a constellation of satellites, using the LiDAR technology,Sejal Sharma| May 05, 2023 07:02 AM ESTCreated: May 05, 2023 07:02 AM ESTinnovationRepresentative imageFrankRamspott/iStock Stay ahead of your peers with the BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Satellites passing over us take photos of our planet using high-resolution cameras with large lenses and then send them back to Earth. Apart from tracking human activity, satellite images help in meteorology, weather forecasting, and monitoring our physical environments such as air, water, and vegetation. While the current satellite imagery provides a 2D view of the planet, a space research and technology company based out of Florida announced that it will soon be able to capture and map the entire surface of the Earth in 3D. The company, NUVIEW, is building a constellation of satellites, using LiDAR technology, which will collect data ‘more than 100 times faster than current commercial aerial solutions.’ See Also The company made the announcement during the Geospatial World Forum in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. NUVIEW has amassed $1.2 billion in contracts, although it remains unclear when the company will be launching its LiDAR constellation."NUVIEW is thrilled to be leading a new era in geospatial technology to provide the first, most complete, high-resolution 3D point cloud of the Earth's surface," said Clint Graumann, CEO & Co-Founder of NUVIEW, in an official press release. "Our LiDAR satellite constellation will offer a wealth of information that has never before been available at scale, driving innovation and progress throughout numerous industries and revolutionizing the way we understand and interact with our planet.” Most Popular Short for Light Detection And Ranging, LiDAR utilizes pulsed lasers to accurately and constantly measure distances to a given target or area. LiDAR sensors, based around pulse laser beams, are light-based mapping and measurement tools that are useful in a variety of sectors. In fact, LiDAR platforms are mounted on a number of satellites orbiting the Earth, like NASA's Ice Cloud and Land Elevation Satellite (ICESat), and a LiDAR sensor was installed on the International Space Station in 2019.NUVIEW plans to employ LiDAR data to monitor infrastructure development, urban growth, and natural events, which will play a critical role in climate change, forestry, and disaster response. As per a press release by the company, NUVIEW’s technology will enable farmers to optimize crop yields and water usage, while city planners can create more efficient and sustainable urban environments. The geospatial industry is expected to grow up to $1.7 trillion and NUVIEW is looking to make heavy inroads to unlock the potential of this market. HomeInnovationSHOW COMMENT (1) For You Scientists discover killer protein which causes pancreatic cancerCompany is attempting to restart a shuttered US nuclear plant for the first timeElon Musk's Starlink satellites got 'invisibility' upgrades. What do astronomers say?The great planet debate: Pluto's redefinition is still controversial 15 years laterChinese researchers make a major breakthrough in 6G communicationMan makes headlines after winning the lottery with ChatGPTPersonalized nutrition via 3D printing can be a revolution in food technologyBreakthroughs in genomics show that 'junk' DNA is incredibly importantThe world’s first electrical wooden transistor has finally been inventedThese next-generation engineered bacteria can detect water contaminants in real time More Stories innovationOracle's new 'mini smart city' is revolutionizing your work commute- here's howSade Agard| 9/28/2022innovationHow to survive an ice age: We've done it before, but can we do it again?Christopher McFadden| 2/24/2023cultureMeet the accessibility advocate debugging the monochrome world for youBaba Tamim| 1/16/2023