A CT scan reveals the inner, complex world of bee swarms

The study setup

For the study, researchers used a different number of worker bees ranging from 3,725 to 9,700 bees and one caged queen bee. They analyzed the data from 11 swarms, which provided 57 CT scans total. There was indoor lighting used and while the caged queen bee was fixed to the center of the attachment in the study, the worker bees formed a swarm around her.

Diagram of the CT scan setup. Scientific Reports/Nature.com

The mass of each swarm was measured before taking the CT scans and the number of bees in each swarm were calculated by dividing the mass of the entire swarm by the mass of each bee.

The structures that the bees were on would hang upside down and the team rotated the swarms in front of a CT scan machine.

The outcome

Researchers were able to successfully scan the swarms of bees with such precision that they could pick out individual bees on the scan. The images allowed the team to comprehend how the bees created what they called, “superorganisms”. Also, they noticed the ways bees can stay warm or cool in the cluster.

The team noticed that when the beehive became too crowded, the queen bee flew away to find another place to call home. Often, the queen bee brought part of her swarm with her, thousands of worker bees, to keep her safe.

The insects are also extremely flexible. When researchers shook the hive to mimic a gust of wind, the bees would flatten themselves into a pancake-like shape to remain stable and immovable. “Bees somehow know how to arrange themselves in order to maintain their mechanical stability,” said Orit Peleg, senior author of the study and assistant professor at the BioFrontiers Institute and Department of Computer Science at CU Boulder.