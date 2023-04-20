A dead NASA satellite likely crashed uncontrollably into Earth yesterday

A retired 660-pound (300 kilograms) NASA satellite is thought to have crashed into Earth yesterday, April 19.

NASA and the U.S. Department of Defense estimated that the space agency's Reuven Ramaty High Energy Solar Spectroscopic Imager (RHESSI) satellite performed an uncontrolled reentry through Earth's atmosphere at some point around 9:30 p.m. EDT on Wednesday, give or take roughly 16 hours.

Harvard astronomer and astrophysicist Jonathan McDowell pointed out on Twitter that "RHESSI should have reentered by now. No new info from Space Force yet, though."

NASA's RHESSI reenters Earth's atmosphere

NASA's RHESSI satellite studied the Sun from Earth's orbit for almost two decades — it was launched in 2002 and was decommissioned in 2018 — before finally reentering our atmosphere this week.

RHESSI was launched to orbit by a Pegasus XL rocket and it was designed to study solar eruptions and coronal mass ejections (CMEs). To do so, it used a spectrometer that detected high-energy X-rays and gamma rays before they could be blocked by our atmosphere.

Over its lifetime, the satellite observed more than 100,000 X-ray flashes and it also helped astronomers to gain a better understanding of the Sun's shape.