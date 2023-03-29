A European firm aiming to rival SpaceX just raised $168 million

Isar Aerospace hails important milestone on "path to orbit"

The investors in the new funding round for Isar Aerospace include Porsche SE, which will join the supervisory board alongside HV Capital, according to a statement from the company.

"This funding round is an important milestone on our path to orbit," Isar Aerospace CEO Daniel Metzler explained. The firm's Chief Financial Officer, David Kownator, added that it has now raised a total of €310 million, and it now has a higher value than in the previous financing round in 2021.

Isar Aerospace hopes to perform the maiden flight of its Spectrum launch vehicle later this year. Spectrum was designed to put small and medium-sized satellites into orbit from the Norwegian Andøya Space launch facility – the company has signed a 20-year exclusivity deal with Andøya Space for one of its launch pads.

Though the company has yet to reach orbit, it has carried out numerous hot fire tests of the Aquila engine that will power its Spectrum launch vehicle.

Is Europe's space industry lagging behind?

Last week, a panel commissioned by the European Space Agency released a report warning that Europe is at risk of missing out on the next big tech boom if it doesn't improve its launch capabilities and channel more funds toward its space industry.

The report calls for a plan to get European astronauts on the lunar surface "within ten years."