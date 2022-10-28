A floating wind platform has been installed in Spain 50 meters into the water

“As installation work comes to a close another exciting chapter begins for X1 Wind as we prepare for operations to deliver first power to the PLOCAN smartgrid,” X1 Wind Operations Manager Jorge Casanovas said.

“Now successfully installed, we will begin monitoring the platform in real-time with multiple sensors integrated within our in-house SCADA system.”

The new wind platform has been fitted with a Vestas V29 turbine and stationed at a 50 meter water depth in a downwind configuration. This is just one of the steps taken to ensure that X1 Wind’s technology is highly scalable. This will enable the firm to provide platforms for the 15MW scale turbines and beyond and to deploy them at very deep sites.

“This is a key milestone for our company and for the floating wind sector in general being able to install a floating wind platform using a TLP mooring system and requiring only small vessels. This reduces not only the costs but also the impact on the seabed. Data obtained from the X30 will contribute to de-risk the technology, improve the design, and obtain the certification of our commercial-scale platforms in preparation for upcoming tenders in Spain and other countries worldwide,” X1 Wind CEO and Co-Founder Alex Raventos said.

Ambitious plans

X1 was recently selected by the European Commission to deliver the NextFloat project - an ambitious program accelerating industrial-scale floating wind aiming to install its first commercial-scale platform in the South of France.